Very few protesters attend rally at Louisiana State Capitol, Saturday

23 hours 47 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, January 16 2021 Jan 16, 2021 January 16, 2021 10:59 PM January 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - About two dozen people gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday.

There was an increase in security at the state Capitol to prepare for a possible crowd like the one that breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

A few speakers were at the rally talking about forming a new political party called the "Patriot Party."

The individuals who gathered at the state Capitol were peaceful and did not cause any trouble. 

