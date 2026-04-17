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Vehicle hit by train on Choctaw Drive, one person taken to hospital

2 hours 15 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 6:33 PM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle was hit by a train in Baton Rouge on Friday, officials say.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Ardenwood Drive and Choctaw Drive.

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The injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The train started moving again at 6:17 p.m.

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