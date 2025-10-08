75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Var's Pizza closes along Perkins Road after a little over a year in business

1 hour 17 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, October 08 2025 Oct 8, 2025 October 08, 2025 5:51 AM October 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Var's Pizza along Perkins Road near the overpass has closed a little more than a year after opening. 

The pizzeria announced its closure with a sign outside its front door on Wednesday. The sign did not provide a reason for the closure.

Additionally, Var's did not post any updates on their social media, including their now-deleted Facebook page.

Var's opened in July 2024.

Trending News

Earlier this year, WBRZ reported that Chad Hughes, the owner of Var's and Bengal Tap Room, had he building that formerly housed City Bar seized after he allegedly failed to repay a nearly $2 million loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days