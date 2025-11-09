59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vanderbilt outlasts LSU in penalties to win SEC Tournament title

2 hours 32 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 4:43 PM November 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

PENSACOLA, Florida - The LSU women's soccer team came within inches of winning the SEC Tournament title, but Vanderbilt claimed the trophy in penalty kicks Sunday.

The game went into penalties after being tied 1-1 after regulation and extra time. LSU had two chances in penalty kicks to win, but Vanderbilt stopped both Tiger kicks to stay alive. 

Trending News

Then, in the eighth frame of penalty kicks, Commodore goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko made the game-winning save to give Vanderbilt the win.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days