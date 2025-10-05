Valley Park community residents asking to help relocate family into emergency housing

BATON ROUGE — Residents in the Valley Park community are helping a neighbor relocate into emergency housing after finding out the house is in condemned condition.

Vice President Of Valley Park Neighborhood Civic Association, Corine Thomas, said they were looking to patch up home where a mother and her six children live, until they realized the home was beyond repair.

“The house couldn’t be completely repaired. It’s probably a total tear down, but we thought we could get it into a position where she could actually stay there,” Thomas said.

The mother said she was given a notice to fix the home.

Neighbors said the home has poor foundation that is rotting away, with the front porch of the home caving in ready to collapse.

James “Big Brown” Joseph, and neighbors said they are trying to find a solution to help the family relocate into emergency housing after they said they found out the house was in dangerous condition.

“We gotta get this family out of here so they can be in a safer place so that we can come back and have a plan to help this family out,” Joseph said. "We are Baton Rouge, so if we come together, we can make this family a better situation.”

If you would like to help, reach out to "Big Brown" at 225-931-2813.