69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson

2 hours 25 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, December 26 2024 Dec 26, 2024 December 26, 2024 10:13 PM December 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire on Hammond Street Thursday night was the result of arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD says they arrived at the scene at 8:27 p.m. to see heavy fire from the vacant home's rear. Fire officials were able to contain fire damage to two rooms, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Trending News

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information is urged to contact BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days