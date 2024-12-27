69°
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire on Hammond Street Thursday night was the result of arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BRFD says they arrived at the scene at 8:27 p.m. to see heavy fire from the vacant home's rear. Fire officials were able to contain fire damage to two rooms, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.
Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information is urged to contact BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.
