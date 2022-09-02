Vacant church on Scenic Highway deemed 'total loss' after early-morning blaze

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a vacant church along Scenic Highway early Friday morning.

Photos from the scene at 8606 Scenic Highway showed the second floor of the church engulfed in smoke. A HazMat team was called due to it being a two-alarm fire.

Authorities said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Portions of Scenic Highway were shut down in both directions at Robin Street while crews fought the fire. Officials said the scene was under control shortly before 6 a.m. and the fire was reported to be completely out shortly before 8.

Fire departments deemed the building a total loss.

This is a developing story.