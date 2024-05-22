Vacant apartment complex with squatters set on fire Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — An abandoned apartment complex on Harry Street near Lobdell Boulevard with several people still living in it caught fire while Wednesday afternoon.

The fire at the Da Vinci Square apartment complex was first called in around 2:00 p.m. and was brought under control within 20 minutes, with no injuries reported, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.

While the fire is believed to be incendiary in nature, fire investigators stopped short of calling it arson.