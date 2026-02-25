USS Kidd Veterans Museum to host celebration in May welcoming ship back to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The USS Kidd is returning to Baton Rouge's downtown riverfront soon.

A celebration will be held to welcome the ship back on Saturday, May 23, the USS Kidd Veterans Museum said on Facebook.

The museum noted that the celebration does not coincide with the date of the arrival of the ship in Baton Rouge, nor is it indicative of the date of the ship's reopening to the public for touring.

"Those dates are still to be determined, dependent entirely upon river levels," the museum said.

The USS Kidd has been in Houma for more than a year as it underwent major renovations before returning to Baton Rouge.