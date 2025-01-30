77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
USPS introduces jazzy new stamp to celebrate Black Heritage

Thursday, January 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - The United States Postal Service showed off a jazzy new stamp featuring the 48th honoree of the Black Heritage series: Allen Toussaint.

“The United States Postal Service is deeply honored to dedicate a stamp to the incomparable Allen Toussaint,” said Gary Barksdale, the Postal Inspection Service’s chief postal inspector, who served as the dedicating official.

Toussaint, who died in 2015, was an influential New Orleans musician who was highly decorated with musical awards and even a recognition from former president Barack Obama. 

“His music has touched the hearts and homes of so many, and now, through the release of a commemorative U.S. Postal Service stamp, his image will continue to inspire and connect with those same people in a deeply meaningful way,” said Alison Toussaint-LeBeaux, his daughter.

