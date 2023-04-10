Latest Weather Blog
US attorney in New Orleans, an Obama appointee, resigns
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. attorney in New Orleans is resigning, effective March 24.
Kenneth Polite did not say why he's leaving, but it's routine for U.S. attorneys to offer resignations after a new president is elected.
President Barack Obama nominated Polite in 2013 to replace Jim Letten, who resigned after two of his top deputies acknowledged posting anonymous comments at Nola.com ' The Times-Picayune about cases their office had handled.
Polite says in a news release that he has improved the office's efficiency and transparency.
He said political corruption convictions under his tenure included those of former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin and former district attorneys in two suburban parishes. Nagin had been indicted before Polite took office.
Polite also says prosecutors have won several multi-defendant cases against criminal gangs.
