63°
Latest Weather Blog
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
“Right now, we have routine maintenance up at the Port of Baton Rouge. They’re just continuing to work from the sediment that came down when the river was higher to keep things moving," Duffy said.
Trending News
The dredging of the river will continue until the end of November.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof...
-
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked...
-
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
-
LSU ruck march honors veterans; center provides resources to military community
-
Police chief accused of misconduct rarely seen at work as grand jury...