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Upward Bound TRiO promotes anti-violence and Louisiana History through guided bike tour

2 hours 44 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 7:08 PM June 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Upward Bound TRiO Programs at Baton Rouge Community College supported the community by showing off Louisiana history through its Pedal Power event on Monday.

The guided bike tour brought together movement, community, Louisiana history and a powerful message of peace and nonviolence. 

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The anti-violence bike ride, held in partnership with the Constable's Office, the BRCC Police Department and Geaux Ride, is designed to strengthen trust, encourage safe choices and promote shared responsibility in preventing youth violence. 

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