Upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations around Baton Rouge
KREWE OF OSHUN
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Where: Scotlandville
Details: The Oshun Parade will bring back the idea of African American parades in the capital city as it once was in 1947. The parade rolls in historic Scotlandville, championing the culture and heritage of North Baton Rouge. It will shoelace the world-renowned Southern University Human Jukebox marching band as well as 5-7 local high school bands, 3 of which have won national awards. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krewe-of-oshun-parade-festival-registration-registration-66385066521
MYSTIC KREWE OF MUTTS
When: Sunday, Feb. 9 (Bark in the Park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Costume Contest 12 p.m., Parade 2 p.m.)
Where: Galvez Plaza, Downtown Baton Rouge
Details: The Krewe of Mutts Parade is CAAWS’ largest annual fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the CAAWS Spay/Neuter program, which allows us to fix hundreds of cats and dogs in the Baton Rouge community. By spaying and neutering, we are helping keep the pet population down, which decreases euthanization numbers. For more information, visit https://www.caaws.org/mystic-krewe-of-mutts-parade/
KREWE OF ARTEMIS
When: Friday, Feb. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: River Road in Downtown Baton Rouge
Details: Ladies only krewe with over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands. For more details, visit www.kreweofartemis.net
KREWE OF MYSTIQUE
When: Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: River Road and Government Street in Downtown Baton Rouge
Details: The krewe is celebrating 40 years of parading in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/krewe-of-mystique-mardi-gras-parade/220057/
KREWE OF ORION
When: Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: St. Philip Street in Baton Rouge
Details: Following the parade theme, “Orion’s Time Travels”, floats will be decorated to depict traveling through time. For more information, visit https://kreweoforion.com/
MID CITY GRAS
When: Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: North Boulevard, between the overpass and BRCC
Details: An inclusive, creative, family-friendly community Mardi Gras parade that features hand-made throws. For more information, visit https://www.midcitygras.org/2020
KREWE OF SOUTHDOWNS
When: Friday, Feb. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: 1676 Glasgow Avenue
Details: Great Mardi Gras parade in the middle of the city in the Southdowns' neighborhood! For more information, visit www.southdowns.org
BATON ROUGE MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL
When: Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: North Boulevard Town Square
Details: The event features continuous live music of various genres, dance troupes, comedy, Mardi Gras Indians, and a Vendor’s Village, visual artists, ‘Taste of Louisiana’ platters and festival food favorites. It’s family-friendly and free to the public. Lawn seating. No ice chests. For more information, visit https://ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/brmardigrasfest
KREWE OF SPANISH TOWN PARADE
When: Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: River Road in downtown Baton Rouge
Details: The most colorful Mardi Gras parade in town. For more information, visit www.spanishtownmardigras.com
BONUS:
Save the date for this year's Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade.
When: Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m.
Where: Hundred Oaks and South Acadian Thruway
Details: The parade lasts 2-3 hours and will be televised on WBRZ. You'll find this parade rich with green and white and customized Mardi Gras type beads. The first Wearin’ of the Green, St Patrick's Day Parade rolled on March 13, 1986. Parade History in the making. Antique cars, convertibles, twirlers, scouts, close friends, and family made their way down to Zee Zee Gardens pub from City Park Golf Course. Blessed with a sunny day, WBRZ's Pat Shingleton started his annual tradition of walking with family at the end of the parade. For more information, visit https://www.wearinofthegreen.com/