Unrestrained man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES - State troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a man Saturday night around 7 p.m. on LA Hwy 153.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 32-year-old Zantere Smith, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 153.

For reasons still under investigation, Smith lost control of the SUV, exited the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree. Smith sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.