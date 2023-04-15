68°
Unrestrained driver killed in Friday night crash on LA Hwy 1

2 hours 59 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, April 15 2023 Apr 15, 2023 April 15, 2023 9:11 AM April 15, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

DONALDSONVILLE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on LA Hwy 1 Friday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1 and LA Hwy 943 in Ascension Parish.

The accident claimed the life of 17-year-old Charidy Dunbar of Gonzales.

Authorities determined that Dunbar, who was driving a 2022 Nissan Sentra, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 943. After reaching the intersection of LA Hwy 943 and LA Hwy 1, Dunbar failed to stop at the stop sign before directly colliding with a 2015 Porsche Macan that was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1. The Nissan then traveled off the roadway and overturned.

At that time, a 2006 Toyota Highlander was southbound on LA Hwy 1 preparing to make a left turn onto LA Hwy 943 before being struck by the Porsche.

Dunbar was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. Dunbar was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the Nissan was also unrestrained and suffered moderate injuries. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital.

Both the driver of the Porsche and Toyota, along with a passenger in the Toyota, were all properly restrained and uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

