University High, St. Joseph's advance to state soccer semifinals
BATON ROUGE - Four Baton Rouge area high schools won their state soccer quarterfinals Monday night and advanced to the semifinals.
Division III Boys
University High 3, E.D. White 0
Division I Boys
St. Paul 4, Dutchtown 0
Division I Girls
St. Josephs 3, Fontainebleau 0
Division III Girls
Parkview Baptist 7, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 0
Division IV Girls
Episcopal 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 1
