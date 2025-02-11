University High, St. Joseph's advance to state soccer semifinals

BATON ROUGE - Four Baton Rouge area high schools won their state soccer quarterfinals Monday night and advanced to the semifinals.

Division III Boys

University High 3, E.D. White 0

Division I Boys

St. Paul 4, Dutchtown 0

Division I Girls

St. Josephs 3, Fontainebleau 0

Division III Girls

Parkview Baptist 7, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 0

Division IV Girls

Episcopal 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 1