Unidentified woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Covington overnight; State Police asking for public's help

COVINGTON - State Police are looking for information about a hit-and-run crash overnight that killed an unidentified woman in St. Tammany Parish.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. Sunday on US Hwy 190 northbound, near Judge Tanner Boulevard in Covington. It claimed the life of an unidentified woman.

Police found the victim in the roadway of US Hwy 190 with severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her cause of death is still under investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident or the unidentified victim should contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.