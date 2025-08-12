Undocumented Honduran man arrested after he was allegedly found with child porn

BATON ROUGE — An undocumented immigrant from Honduras was arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation after he was allegedly found with child pornography.

Denilson Bustillo-Izaguirre, 27, was arrested Monday after a Southpark Drive home in Baton Rouge was raided after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bustillo-Izaguirre was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting children under 13. He remains in custody on a $2.5 million bond. He was also wanted as a fugitive from another state, but officials did not say from where.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer hold for Bustillo-Izaguirre.

"He should've never been in our country to begin with. My office won't stop until those who hurt our kids are brought to justice," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Murrill's office has not released where Bustillo-Izaguirre is originally from.