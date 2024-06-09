U.S.S. KIDD Veterans Museum opens D-Day exhibit for the month of June

BATON ROUGE - The U.S.S. KIDD Veterans Museum opened a new exhibit to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic D-Day invasion.

The exhibit is designed to educate the public on little-known facts about the Allied invasion of German-occupied Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. Each year, a new section will be added to the exhibit, causing it to grow over time.

The U.S.S. KIDD moved to Houma for repairs and won't be back until 2025, but curator Elijah Otto says that visitors have many more things to read and learn about while the ship is gone.

"Even without the U.S.S. KIDD, we go into Louisiana's military history here. Our Hall of Honor for example, these are all guys who have a story that needs to be told," Otto said.

Names of over 7,000 Louisianian soldiers, sailors, airmen, guardsmen, and marines who made the ultimate sacrifice are listed outside the building in the Louisiana Memorial Plaza. Included among them are the names of service members who died during Operation Overlord, which is highlighted for the duration of the current exhibit.

The D-Day exhibit will be open until the end of June.