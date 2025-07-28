U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields criticizes 'Big, Beautiful Bill' at Press Club of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields spoke Monday at the Press Club of Baton Rouge, where he criticized the Trump administration's Big Beautiful Bill.

Fields said that the bill passed by Republicans this year will negatively impact Louisiana residents.

"In Louisiana, 260,000 people will lose their health insurance," he said. "In the sixth district, about 36,000 people."

Enforcing new work requirements for Medicaid will be more costly than letting people stay on their current plan, Fields continued.