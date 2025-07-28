85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields criticizes 'Big, Beautiful Bill' at Press Club of Baton Rouge

2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 7:33 PM July 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields spoke Monday at the Press Club of Baton Rouge, where he criticized the Trump administration's Big Beautiful Bill. 

Fields said that the bill passed by Republicans this year will negatively impact Louisiana residents. 

"In Louisiana, 260,000 people will lose their health insurance," he said. "In the sixth district, about 36,000 people."

Trending News

Enforcing new work requirements for Medicaid will be more costly than letting people stay on their current plan, Fields continued. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days