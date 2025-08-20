86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Attorney, Gov. Landry share results of law enforcement initiatives aimed at violent crime

32 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 9:40 AM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis was joined by Gov. Jeff Landry and key law enforcement figures from across the capital region on Wednesday to report on the results of multi-agency initiatives aimed at stopping violent crime in Baton Rouge.

The news conference for Operation Violent Crime Takedown was held at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Baton Rouge at 9:30 a.m.

Landry and Travis was joined by agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as representatives from the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

District Attorney Hillar Moore and Louisiana Probation and Parole Deputy Secretary Derek Ellis also attended.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days