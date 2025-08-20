Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Attorney, Gov. Landry share results of law enforcement initiatives aimed at violent crime
BATON ROUGE — Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis was joined by Gov. Jeff Landry and key law enforcement figures from across the capital region on Wednesday to report on the results of multi-agency initiatives aimed at stopping violent crime in Baton Rouge.
The news conference for Operation Violent Crime Takedown was held at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Baton Rouge at 9:30 a.m.
Landry and Travis was joined by agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as representatives from the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
District Attorney Hillar Moore and Louisiana Probation and Parole Deputy Secretary Derek Ellis also attended.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: RECESS by Recoop Wellness and Trifecta Sports Therapy
-
Nuns, therapy dogs at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School helping students...
-
FDA says shrimp sold at Walmart could be contaminated with radioactive material
-
Tangipahoa deputies looking to identify man spotted with large blood stain at...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 closed near Lobdell exit in West Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener