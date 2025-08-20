U.S. Attorney, Gov. Landry share results of law enforcement initiatives aimed at violent crime

BATON ROUGE — Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis was joined by Gov. Jeff Landry and key law enforcement figures from across the capital region on Wednesday to report on the results of multi-agency initiatives aimed at stopping violent crime in Baton Rouge.

The news conference for Operation Violent Crime Takedown was held at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Baton Rouge at 9:30 a.m.

Landry and Travis was joined by agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as representatives from the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

District Attorney Hillar Moore and Louisiana Probation and Parole Deputy Secretary Derek Ellis also attended.