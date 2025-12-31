U.S. Army Veteran drives a tank for his 90th birthday after a lifetime of service

BATON ROUGE - A U.S. Army Veteran is hopping back into what inspired him to serve the majority of his life. Harry Breaux served in the U.S. Army as a tank driver from 1958 to 1962 entering the war when he was 22 years old.

His life of service did not stop there, he worked as a police officer, volunteer firefighter and served as a local fire chief for the Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. He finished off his career working in carpentry until the end of last year.

Now, Breaux spends his days ushering at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The list goes on and on for him but this is not a shock.

Breaux says he has always had a passion for serving others.

For his 90th birthday, Breaux's family thought he should get a tur being celebrated especially after receiving the recent news.

In September, Breaux was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer.



"They gave him like 5 to 6 months to live back when they diagnosed him which is in his late stages so they couldn't give him any options for treatments or anything," Chandea Breaux, his daughter, said.

To lift his spirits, his family booked an appointment online and brought him to Drive Tanks in Texas. This marks the first time in 63 years since he has driven a tank.

"A 50 pound tanker. It felt great to have something strong like that and I could move anywhere," Harry said.

Since that visit, Chandea says she has even notices a difference in her father.

"It was so much joy to see him livin' up actually, seeing him walking so fast, almost running to that tank. He got so excited. The moment they started it, you could see in his face it was just like the excitement brought him back to when he was in his 20's," Chandea said.

To top of the celebrations, Harry's family presented him with a canvas that displayed the day he got to relive his glory days riding in the tanker.

"I am honored to have him as my dad to see how he has given back to his community so many times. He is such a giving person and doesn't ask for anything in return and I think that is what makes me look up to him the most," Chandea said.