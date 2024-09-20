78°
Latest Weather Blog
U-High Cubs use overtime TD to beat Catholic High Bears for second year in a row
BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High Bears hosted the University High Cubs on Friday at Memorial in another thriller between two of the premiere private school football programs in Baton Rouge.
Last year the Cubs won on a last-minute field goal, this season the Bears scored a last-minute touchdown to force the game into overtime.
Trending News
The Cubs were able to score a touchdown in the extra frame, while the Bears offense was intercepted in overtime to give the Cubs the 27-21 win.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: U-High vs. Catholic
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown