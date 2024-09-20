U-High Cubs use overtime TD to beat Catholic High Bears for second year in a row

78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, September 20 2024
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High Bears hosted the University High Cubs on Friday at Memorial in another thriller between two of the premiere private school football programs in Baton Rouge.

Last year the Cubs won on a last-minute field goal, this season the Bears scored a last-minute touchdown to force the game into overtime.

The Cubs were able to score a touchdown in the extra frame, while the Bears offense was intercepted in overtime to give the Cubs the 27-21 win.

