U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance

1 hour 27 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, December 02 2025 Dec 2, 2025 December 02, 2025 6:39 PM December 02, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - The No. 4 U-High Cubs are gearing up for a semifinal matchup against No. 1 St. Charles on Friday.

The Cubs (10-2) defeated district rival Madison Prep at home in the quarterfinals to advance.

The Comets (11-1) shut out E.D. White 31-0 to move on to the semifinals.

The last time these two teams met was in the 2023 post season. The Comets ended U-High's season in a low-scoring, 10-7, win.

The winner of this week's game will advance to the Division II Select State Championship and will face the winner of No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic and No. 7 Archbishop Shaw.

