U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance
BATON ROUGE - The No. 4 U-High Cubs are gearing up for a semifinal matchup against No. 1 St. Charles on Friday.
The Cubs (10-2) defeated district rival Madison Prep at home in the quarterfinals to advance.
The Comets (11-1) shut out E.D. White 31-0 to move on to the semifinals.
The last time these two teams met was in the 2023 post season. The Comets ended U-High's season in a low-scoring, 10-7, win.
The winner of this week's game will advance to the Division II Select State Championship and will face the winner of No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic and No. 7 Archbishop Shaw.
