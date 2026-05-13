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U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
BATON ROUGE - The U-High Cubs have put a bow on their final preparations before heading to Sulphur for the State Championship series.
The Cubs have been in the state finals for the last three years in a row. They won it all in 2024, but finished as the runners-up to Catholic of New Iberia in 2025.
Now, the Cubs are ready for another trophy as they face off with No. 2 seeded Newman.
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U-High and Newman will start the Division III Select finals on Thursday at 11 a.m. at McMurry Park. Game two is set for Friday, also at 11 a.m. Game three, if necessary, will be played on Saturday.
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