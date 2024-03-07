80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tyrann Mathieu signs two-year contract extension with Saints

1 hour 3 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024 Mar 7, 2024 March 07, 2024 2:52 PM March 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU All-American and three-time First Team All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a contract extension with the Saints, according to New Orleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson also confirmed the extension at two years, $13 million.

Trending News

The New Orleans native and St. Augustine graduate spent the past two years with the Saints after signing a 3-year, $33 million deal in 2022, and now he looks to continue his career with his hometown team with this extension.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days