Typhoon appears on track to hit Tokyo Tuesday, amid Olympic Games

TOKYO, Japan - Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games are scrambling to make preparations for severe weather conditions associated with a typhoon that may make landfall sometime Tuesday.

Typhoon Nepartak is expected to approach east and northeastern Japan from the Pacific around Tuesday, according to local news outlet, Kyodo.

Experts say the tropical storm is likely to bring with it winds of up to 126 km per hour and as much as 150 millimeters of rainfall in the Kanto-Koshin region, which includes Tokyo, in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning.

As Typhoon #Infa sweeps through the southern islands of Japan, a second storm is poised to potentially impact the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. #Nepartak — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 23, 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have already been postponed by an entire year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now an area of disturbed weather in the Philippine Sea could put some events at risk of being delayed again: https://t.co/jy3Xtn3gwp pic.twitter.com/ngjmKwuVb7 — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 22, 2021

Over the weekend, on Sunday at around noon, Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the typhoon was moving north at about 15 kilometers per hour near Minamitori Island, which is approximately 1,800 km southeast of the capital.

Kyodo says rowing events for the Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled due to potential weather conditions.