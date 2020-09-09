80°
Tylertown woman killed in Washington Parish crash
FRANKLINTON - Louisiana State Police have reported the death of a 27-year-old Tylertown, Mississippi resident in a tragic car wreck that occurred early Tuesday (September 8) morning on Washington Parish's LA 25.
Police say Tamesha P. Shaffer lost her life after her vehicle went off road on LA 25, just south of the Mississippi state line, and hit a culvert.
According to a report from police, Shaffer wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. The Washington Parish Coroner's Office pronounced her deceased on scene.
Police have determined that impairment is likely not a factor in the crash, but the tragic incident remains under investigation.
