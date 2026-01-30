Two transported after crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE — Two people were transported after a crash on Airline Highway at McClelland Drive on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Witnesses say a car crashed into a light pole in the parking lot of a Church's Chicken and got stuck on the concrete support.

Baton Rouge EMS said one of the people involved in the crash was in critical condition. The other was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Other information on the crash was not yet available.