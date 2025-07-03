Latest Weather Blog
Two Tiger freshmen receive All-America honors and more from D1 Baseball
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, D1Baseball.com announced their post season honors. Among them were two LSU freshmen stand outs.
Outfielder Derek Curiel was named D1 Baseball's Freshman of the Year. Curiel led the team with a .345 batting average and had 55 RBI as LSU made their run to their eighth National Championship.
Also, both Curiel and freshman right-handed pitcher, Casan Evans, were named First Team Freshmen All-Americans.
Evans was a vital piece to LSU's pitching arsenal this season. He played many roles as both a starter and reliever.
In the NCAA Regional Championship game against Little Rock, Evans came in as early relief. He threw six innings where he recorded nine strikeouts in a row, and 12 total which marked a career best.
Both Curiel and Evans are expected to return and wear the Purple and Gold next season.
