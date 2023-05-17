76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two teens on the run after escaping juvenile jail in St. Martinville

46 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 17 2023 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 3:49 PM May 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. MARTINVILLE - Law enforcement is looking for two teenaged males who escaped from a juvenile prison in St. Martinville. 

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, officers are looking for a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Calcasieu Parish. 

The pair left the facility shortly after 12:30 on Monday. The prison says as of 3:30 p.m., the campus is secure but the escapees remain at large. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pair should call (225) 963-2753. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days