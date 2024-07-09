89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two suspects sought in counterfeit money investigation in Hammond

Tuesday, July 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

HAMMOND— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Hammond on Wednesday.

On social media, deputies posted pictures of a Black female and a Black male driving up to a business on Highway 190. Investigators say they counterfeit $10 bills for two separate purchases.   

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (985) 902-2072.

