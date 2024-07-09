89°
Latest Weather Blog
Two suspects sought in counterfeit money investigation in Hammond
HAMMOND— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Hammond on Wednesday.
On social media, deputies posted pictures of a Black female and a Black male driving up to a business on Highway 190. Investigators say they counterfeit $10 bills for two separate purchases.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (985) 902-2072.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal judge orders Angola to take action to protect prisoners from summer...
-
DOTD installs speed feedback signage, changes speed limits along Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
-
Longtime WFMF radio host 'Jim Nasium' passes away Tuesday morning
-
Houma man arrested after deputies find a small bag of Methamphetamines outside...
-
Suspected tornado tears through Mansfield area in north Louisiana