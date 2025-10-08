Two suspected carjackers arrested after leading chase from NOLA to capital area; pair still in jail

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police said that two suspected carjackers out of Orleans Parish, accused of leading a pursuit along Perkins Road earlier in October, were arrested in Ascension Parish and booked as fugitives.

Kevin Knight, 38, and Demetria Foster, 41, were arrested after the Oct. 2 pursuit. Troopers said that they responded to a carjacking in New Orleans that turned into a pursuit that extended into several parishes.

The chase eventually ended near the Santa Maria neighborhood near the parish line between East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

Knight and Foster were then taken into custody, both booked as fugitives from New Orleans. The pair was arrested on carjacking and illegal possession of stolen property charges, with Knight also being charged with aggravated obstruction of highway commerce and aggravated flight from an officer.

Both suspects remain in the Ascension Parish Jail, with Foster booked on a $25,000 bond and Knight on a $105,000 bond.