Two St. Mary Parish schools dismiss early after problems with parish water supply

1 hour 20 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 10:58 AM January 17, 2025 in News
By: Domenic Purdy

PATTERSON — Two St. Mary Parish schools in Patterson are closing early Friday because of a water main break.

Patterson Junior High and Watts Elementary dismissed students at 10:30 a.m., the school district announced. Bus transportation and lunch were provided for students at the schools.

Water was shut off at 8:30 a.m. after a water main broke at U.S. 90 and Railroad Avenue, the parish government said.

