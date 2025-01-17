Two St. Mary Parish schools dismiss early after problems with parish water supply

PATTERSON — Two St. Mary Parish schools in Patterson are closing early Friday because of a water main break.

Patterson Junior High and Watts Elementary dismissed students at 10:30 a.m., the school district announced. Bus transportation and lunch were provided for students at the schools.

Water was shut off at 8:30 a.m. after a water main broke at U.S. 90 and Railroad Avenue, the parish government said.