Two St. Mary Parish schools dismiss early after problems with parish water supply
PATTERSON — Two St. Mary Parish schools in Patterson are closing early Friday because of a water main break.
Patterson Junior High and Watts Elementary dismissed students at 10:30 a.m., the school district announced. Bus transportation and lunch were provided for students at the schools.
Water was shut off at 8:30 a.m. after a water main broke at U.S. 90 and Railroad Avenue, the parish government said.
