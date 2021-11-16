64°
Two shot in reported domestic incident at apartment along S Harrell's Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were wounded by gunfire stemming from a domestic situation at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the Reserve apartments on S Harrell's Ferry Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Authorities said two were being taken to a hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story.
