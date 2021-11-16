64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two shot in reported domestic incident at apartment along S Harrell's Ferry Road

Tuesday, November 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were wounded by gunfire stemming from a domestic situation at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the Reserve apartments on S Harrell's Ferry Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Authorities said two were being taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. 

