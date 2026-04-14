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Two right lanes of I-110 North at Florida Street are blocked due to a crash

2 hours 8 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 7:17 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-110 North at Florida Street and the exit ramp to North Street are blocked due to a crash, authorities said.

Video sent to WBRZ shows an overturned car in the road. 

Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-110 split. 

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Any information on injuries was not readily available.

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