Two right lanes of I-110 North at Florida Street are blocked due to a crash

BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-110 North at Florida Street and the exit ramp to North Street are blocked due to a crash, authorities said.

Video sent to WBRZ shows an overturned car in the road.

Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-110 split.

Any information on injuries was not readily available.