Two right lanes of I-10 Eastbound blocked after crash near Mall of Louisiana exit
BATON ROUGE - Traffic is backed up from the Mall of Louisiana exit to Essen Lane after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to DOTD, the two right lanes are blocked.
No information about the crash has been released.
