Two Pointe Coupee Parish men arrested for 'deepfakes' of child porn

BATON ROUGE - Two men from Pointe Coupee Parish were arrested for having "deepfakes" of child sexual abuse material.

Louisiana State Police said that Ryan Glaser, a registered sex offender who lives in Oscar, was having a routine phone inspection by his probation and parole officer. They found child sexual abuse material and he was arrested on four counts of possession of unlawful deepfakes.

Troopers said 24-year-old Gregory Duncan Jr. made the deepfakes and distributed them to Glaser. He was booked for four counts of distribution of unlawful deepfakes.

WBRZ previously reported that Glaser was accused of rape by two different women but pleaded guilty to a reduced charged and avoided prison time. Glaser was the owner of two bars—Satterfield's and the Sand Bar on False River. Both are under new ownership.