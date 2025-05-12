73°
Coroner identifies man killed in Choctaw Drive crash on Monday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of them later died after a crash on Choctaw Drive on Monday morning. 

Emergency officials said two people were taken to the hospital and they were both in critical condition after the crash under Interstate 110 on Choctaw. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said that 24-year-old Thailan Favroth died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information on what lead to the crash. 

