Two people shot along Dalton Street Tuesday night

1 hour 17 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, November 14 2023 Nov 14, 2023 November 14, 2023 10:00 PM November 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Dalton Street on Tuesday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Dalton Street near Plank Road. 

The conditions of the victims are unknown. 

