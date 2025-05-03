Two people injured in wreck on I-10 West at the I-10/I-12 split

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a wreck on I-10 West at the I-10/12 split, according to officials.

The injured people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 West. Lane closures happened at the split earlier Friday due to a vehicle fire.