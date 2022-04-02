Two people injured in Friday night shooting along Highway 30 in Ascension Parish

GEISMAR - Deputies in Ascension Parish are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Friday night along Highway 30 in Geismar.

According to the Sheriff's office, deputies found a man inside the driver seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, shortly after 11:30pm. He was taken to a near by hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person in the passenger seat also sustained minor wounds.

Deputies later learned that the victims were stopped at a traffic light when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire. The unknown car fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's office.