Two people injured in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

The city police department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Belhaven Trace Avenue off Wooddale Boulevard. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested.