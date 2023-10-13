Two people injured in crash on I-12 early Friday morning

67°
Friday, October 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-12 Friday. 

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning and left the two right lanes of I-12 westbound at Drusilla blocked. Officials later said two people were taken to the hospital following the crash. 

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

