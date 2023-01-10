Two people injured after allegedly exchanging gunfire on Wax Road

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, two people were shooting at each other along Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.

Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene and the other was dropped off by another person.

No more information about the situation has been released.

This is a developing story.