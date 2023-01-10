66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people injured after allegedly exchanging gunfire on Wax Road

1 hour 2 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 10 2023 Jan 10, 2023 January 10, 2023 6:43 PM January 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, two people were shooting at each other along Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m. 

Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene and the other was dropped off by another person. 

No more information about the situation has been released. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days