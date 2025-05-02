Latest Weather Blog
Two more arrested after Tickfaw man's overdose; one arrested for murder
TICKFAW - Two more people were arrested in a fentanyl overdose death, with one being arrested for murder, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Joshua Thompson, 45, was booked for second-degree murder, distribution of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and obstruction of justice. Mary Kate Fitzsimons, 21, was booked for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamines and failure to seek medical assistance.
Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home on John's Drive for an unresponsive man on April 8. Despite life-saving efforts, the man passed away, and his death was ruled to be caused by an overdose.
Narcotics investigators previously arrested Jordan "Clutch" Spears as the man who allegedly sold the drugs to the victim and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Heather Simms, was also arrested after deputies allegedly found evidence of a drug distribution operation.
Thompson was identified as Spears' supplier, while Fitzsimons was identified as the victim's girlfriend.
