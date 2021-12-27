Two men charged after numerous catalytic converter thefts in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two men have been charged with theft after an eight-month-long investigation into theft of catalytic converters.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Bryan Castro of Belle Chasse and added charges to Ansel Brasette of Pearl River, who is currently in jail in another parish.

Deputies said over the past eight months, catalytic converters were reported stolen from self-storage units, auto dealerships and personal vehicles within the parish.

Castro was charged with nine count of theft, four counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business, seven counts of simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple burglary.

Brasette was charged with 12 counts of illegal possession of stolen things, one count of principal to a crime, four counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of theft and four counts of inciting a felony.