Two men accused of operating drug lab, dealing fentanyl, meth out of Baton Rouge homes arrested

BATON ROUGE — Two men accused of dealing drugs out of two Baton Rouge homes were arrested by deputies.

Trejon Hughes, 28, and Michael Ferguson, 34, were both arrested Wednesday after deputies raided homes on South Park Drive, Cinquefoil Avenue and two cars owned by Hughes.

Deputies were monitoring Hughes and Ferguson since November and conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine before getting warrants to raid the men's homes.

Altogether, deputies seized more than a pound of fentanyl, a pound of crystal meth, more than 18 grams of cocaine, 5.2 grams of marijuana, as well as multiple prescription drugs and $20,580 in cash. Deputies also seized four handguns, including one reported stolen out of Livingston Parish.

Hughes was booked on multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute various Schedule II drugs, as well as theft, gun and drug lab operation charges. Ferguson was also booked on gun, theft and drug dealing charges.

Hughes was previously convicted of attempted murder in 2016 and drug dealing in 2019. He was not legally allowed to own a firearm.