Two Livingston Parish disaster recovery centers to close Nov. 15

LIVINGSTON – Two Livingston Parish disaster recovery centers will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.



One of the centers closing is located at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 15710 La Highway 16 in French Settlement. A second center is closing at the Sidney Hutchinson Park located at 13470 Ball Park Road in Walker. According to officials, the need for the disaster recovery centers has diminished.



Disaster survivors who have registered with FEMA may visit any other disaster recovery center for face-to-face help. Centers are staffed by representatives and officials from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other disaster recovery experts.



To find a disaster recovery center, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or text DRC and your zip code to 43362. Centers can also be found by downloading the FEMA mobile app or by going online to fema.gov/drc.



The FEMA helpline is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.